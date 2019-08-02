BOZEMAN - A man is accused of negligent homicide in the death of his infant son.
Vincent Leroy Garbe, 23, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 1.
A court affadavit says police responded to a residence where a seven-month-old boy was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers could not revive the boy.
Garbe told police that he'd left the baby alone in his crib for a few hours that morning after the boy's mother went to work. Garbe said he found the baby unresponsive and lying in a fetal position.
The affidavit finds probably cause to charge Garbe with negligent homicide because Garbe smoked marijuana while the baby was in his care and delayed calling 911 when he discovered the unresponsive infant.
Court records say Garbe is already facing a negligent endangerment charge for a prior incident when the infant was one month old. In that incident, Garbe allegedly drank alcohol and fell with or on the baby, fracturing the baby's neck. He was prohibited from having custody of the infant and had signed a treatment plan agreeing to maintain a drug-free household.