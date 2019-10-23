A Bozeman man was charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly throwing a planted cactus at an employee at Western Montana Mental Health Center on Tuesday.
Charging documents say Steve Kistler, 58, was charged with assault with a weapon for causing serious bodily harm. Kistler allegedly threw a cactus planted in a ceramic pot at the victim. A witness told police they saw what happened, while three employees said they did not see anything but heard what sounded like a man yelling and then a ceramic pot breaking.
The victim said she was sitting behind her desk when the pot was thrown, hitting her computer which prevented the ceramic pot from hitting her face.
Kistler left the center before police arrived but they were able to contact him over the phone. He admitted to the allegations and was arrested for the charge at Gallatin County Detention Center with no bond.