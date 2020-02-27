Bozeman Girl Scout sets goal to be the top cookie seller in the state and go to outer space

BOZEMAN- Girl Scouts are out right now slinging cookies. Scouts across the region are hitting it hard because there is a big goal to meet this year.
If you see them out in full force it's because they're all trying to get to the National Girl Scout Convention and selling big in the cookie game is going to send Montana Girl Scouts to Orlando, Florida.
One Bozeman Girl Scout Troop says that if everyone meets their goal they will have sold 7000 boxes of cookies right here in the Gallatin Valley.
The funds raised will cover the cost to head to Orlando where they will have inspirational conversations, learn how to empower themselves, and give them the opportunity and resources to learn how to change their communities.
With so much at stake, the Girl Scouts are pulling out all the stops.
“So this year we have a new cookie and new tec,” Teah Vennes
a top cookie seller said,” so you can't hide from us this year if you don’t have cash or a check because now we take cards on our phones.”
Vennes is working to sell 2020 boxes of Thin Mints, Dosie Does- and Tagalong‘s. But this isn’t her first year breaking records.
She wants to be an astronaut when she grows up and she usually is on the top 20 list for most cookies sold in the state of Montana and in Wyoming.
She’s a young cookie mogul but says that cash she’s working to make is an investment into the future career.
“this year is the Girl Scout Convention 2020 in Orlando, Florida and at one point I wanted to go but then I sat down and thought about it,” Vennes said, “I’d love to go to the Girl Scout Convention, [but] I realized that going to space camp one day on my resume it might look better.”
She sold over 1000 and says being an astronaut is everything to her and everything she wants to be. Her hope is to take some early skills away from camp that can be applied to her career down the road as an astronaut.
Last year she was the number 18 seller in the region and she hopes to surpass that this year and be number one.
If you would like to help her in her journey or other girl scouts in the region you can follow this link.