Bozeman Fire asking for your help as more snow moves into the area

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... SNOW OF LIGHT TO MODERATE INTENSITY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. LIGHT SNOW HAS STARTED AND INTENSITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AFTER 9PM. THIS SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH 6AM FRIDAY MORNING WITH 2 TO 3 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION EXPECTED.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH UPWARDS OF 6 INCHES POSSIBLE IN SURROUNDING BENCHES/FOOTHILLS, THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE BITTERROOT VALLEY OVERNIGHT AND BEGIN ONCE AGAIN IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AFTER 8 PM. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. &&