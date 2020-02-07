Bozeman Fire asking for your help as more snow moves into the area

BOZEMAN- With snowfall moving through the Bozeman area law enforcement is asking for help from everyone at home to make their job just a little easier.
The Bozeman Fire Department faces this problem whenever it snows. They can’t find area fire hydrants. This was a big deal last year in a three-story apartment complex fire, the hydrant is difficult to locate which added time to locate the fire hydrant as opposed to fighting the blaze.
Bozeman Fire is asking that you adopt a fire hydrant and that is quite easy to do.
1. Find a fire hydrant in your neighborhood
2. Shovel 3 feet around
3. Shovel 3 feet above
There are around 2600 fire hydrants in the Bozeman area and removing the snow from above and around will help firefighters in case of an emergency.
Right now the Bozeman and Belgrade schools are up and operational today ad a winter weather advisory is still in effect here and Gallatin County until around 11 as we could be collecting a few more inches of snow.