Bozeman community raises $38,000 to support Special Olympics Montana

BOZEMAN- Members of the Bozeman community came together over the weekend to make a splash for the Special Olympics Montana.
Right now it looks like over $38,000 was raised to support athletes in Montana.
“Special Olympics is a great organization doing amazing work,” Scott MacFarlane Gallatin County Commissioner said, “We recognize this as the best chance to draw attention to their major annual funding opportunity.”
Funds raised from the event support Special Olympics Montana athletes and teams in the Bozeman, Belgrade, Three Forks and Livingston areas.
Members of local law enforcement and Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl jumped in!
Members of the Gallatin County search and rescue dieting were on hand to help swimmers take the plunge into the freezing cold water.
If you would like to donate to support the Special Olympics of Montana you can follow this link.