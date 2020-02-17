BOZEMAN- A group of Bozeman cheerleaders from Motion Athletics took Denver, Colorado by storm over the weekend.
The team of competitive cheerleaders took first in their divisions and a separate group took third in their division.
According to coach Aria Laskey, this is the first time that the group has received a bid to the competition.
Two teams came home with national champion titles and the other took home a bronze.
Last night cheerleaders in yellow jackets with championship medals stepped off planes from Denver to Bozeman with trophy in hand they are now planning for the D2 Summit bid which according to coaches is difficult to get into, that competition takes place at Disney World in May.
But right now- a group of Bozeman cheerleaders has returned home to Montana victorious as national champions.