Bozeman cheer team heading to the super bowl of cheerleading competitions

BOZEMAN- For the first time a group of Bozeman, Montana Cheerleaders are going to the Super Bowl of cheerleading competitions, The D2 Summit.
The group of cheerleaders from Motion Athletics says they have a lot of preparation to do before they head to Orlando, Florida for the D2 Summit but they say they are ready to hit the mat hard.
The cheerleaders have been competing together for 11 years and just last weekend they came in first place winning the national championship title in Colorado.
Bringing home some new hardware for the treasure state, they say they left it all out on the mat for the state of Montana but the group of girls say this is just the beginning. They are ready to put Montana on the cheer map.
“So basically we put are blood sweat and tears into this 2 1/2 minute routine,” Taylor Thomas a Motion Athletics cheer athlete said, “we have worked so hard, it’s taken years to get to the place where we want to be and now we’re planning on staying there.”
In total, the cheerleaders took home three titles, two championships, and one bronze medal.
Thomas went on to explain that her friends would become her second family the people she trusts and relies on, the sport has given her a great deal of confidence.
Earlier in the week, they all gathered together to see if they won the opportunity to compete in Orlando. A goal they have been chasing for several years.
After finding out that they did get the invitation they say they’re stepping into overdrive with the practicing and fundraising.
“Being a small team from Montana at these huge competitions with Texas and California and all that it’s just cool,” Coach Brittany Sterkel said, “Our teams are up at the top now where before that was kind of our dream and now we’re there.”
Members of the team say the real work begins now not only to put out the best program but to maintain their position.