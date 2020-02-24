Bozeman Business Boom: Mobile retailers left with limited parking due to new city ordinance

BOZEMAN- With Bozeman growing at a daily rate finding a parking space downtown can be difficult.
A new city ordinance sought to help alleviate parking difficulties. But in the process, it left mobile vendors with a difficult parking predicament of their own.
“I think being in the fashion industry in some sort of way where I could be in charge and make my own calls that was the dream,” Kelley Krekelberg the owner of Catch Boutique said.
Krekelberg has been open at Ferguson Farms for about a month. Her business though has been open since 2016.
But before calling Ferguson Farms home, you could find Krekelberg all over Bozeman.
“We grew out of a small pink fashion truck,” Krekelberg said.
Krekelberg used to drive around downtown in a mobile fashion bus. Until a new city ordinance, Ordinance 1950 changed where she could park her truck and the hours she could be there.
The ordinance making new rules for mobile vendors, they have to comply with parking time ordinances and timing ordinances.
Which forced her to look for brick-and-mortar retail space.
“The city regulated the hours of mobile vending and they changed it to 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. which at that point pretty much forced me into not vending downtown the hours were non-retail,” Krekelberg said.
Between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. mobile retailing is not allowed down the main stretch of downtown but on side streets it is, it's all about location.
The downtown association says the different sorts of mobile vendors add flavor to downtown, but that shops on Main Street pay fees to keep sidewalks clean, hang Christmas lights, and for maintenance.
“If private business is happening on public entities that are being taken care of is it those costs are covered and they’re being looked at in a smart way,” Ellie Staley of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership said.
Staley went on to say that as more people shop downtown measures are being taken to alleviate parking stress and sidewalk congestion.
“The community of Bozeman and even beyond knows that parking is a commodity and especially in downtown Bozeman and it’s becoming even more and more commodity every day,” Staley said.
But Krekelberg believes the ordinance excluded her business and works more for food vendors.
“If I was selling tacos,” Krekelberg said, “I think my money hour would be 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.”
Krekelberg can sell on downtown sidestreets just not on the main stretch like she previously could.
“You need to be where the people are and the people are downtown, you need the walk-by traffic,” Krekelberg said.
Right now shes in her new space. She feels the growth in Bozeman gave her a storefront location which is bringing in foot traffic and shes making sales.
Occasionally she uses her mobile truck from time to time.
“I just found success in other ways, but it made it more time-consuming,” Krekelberg said.
