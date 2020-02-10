SEELEY LAKE - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Monday night said that a body has been recovered from Salmon Lake. Multiple agencies, which included a certified diver, were called to the lake, just south of the town of Seeley Lake, to a report of a submerged vehicle around 4:30 PM.
A Facebook post from MCSO says:
"Extremely sad news to pass on tonight. A certified diver with the MCSO recovered one body from Salmon Lake at approximately 8pm tonight. Earlier today, it was reported that a vehicle was seen sinking on the north end of the lake. The recovery took several hours with very cold temperatures. A big thank you to assisting agencies and the diver who helped in this very sad incident.
Please, please send your thoughts and prayers to this family."
At this time, authorities have yet to identify the deceased or the circumstances surrounding their death.
SEELEY LAKE - Multiple agencies are working together on Monday evening to recover a vehicle that is reporting submerged in Salmon Lake, just south of the town of Seeley Lake.
A Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office reads:
"A certified diver with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Seeley-Swan SAR, are enroute to Salmon Lake for the report of a submerged vehicle. At approximately 4:30pm, a vehicle was seen sinking into the northern portion of the lake. Teams will assess the area and see what is possible at this time. More information will be released when in becomes available."
This story has been updated with new information as of 8:31 PM on Monday, February 10.