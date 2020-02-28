Bobcat Hockey fighting for a trip to nationals

BOZEMAN- The Montana State University Men's Hockey Team is on the ice this weekend fighting for a trip to nationals.
2019 was the first year in program history that the Bobcats made it to nationals for hockey, they're looking to continue the run.
With weeks of practice in the books, only a few more games stand between the cats and an airline ticket.
Right now the number four ranked cats are at the ACHA D2 regional rounds in Boise. Friday afternoon the Bobcats will play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
We will keep you updated on the Bobcat's progress. Puck drops at 2:30 Friday, February 28 in Boise.