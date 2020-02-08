If you’re planning on traveling today, it may be best to take your time, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several highways and interstates that have black ice, and the National Weather Service is calling for difficult travel later today.
According to the NWS, snow may be moderate to heavy at times in central Montana. North winds up to 35 miles per hour expected to blow and drift snow, causing poor visibility. Previously wet roads have re-frozen, causing them to become icy as temperatures fall through the 20s this evening.
In western Montana, the NWS says snow will continue through Sunday morning, most if not all, valleys are expected to be impacted with snow expected to be six to 12 inches on mountain passes and one to four inches in the valleys with local freezing rain.
NWS is warning travelers to be prepared for difficult travel conditions later this afternoon and evening.
MISSOULA-
According to the Travel Info map, black ice is reported on I-90 from Milltown through Missoula to Frenchtown, as well as MT-263 from Missoula to Frenchtown and MT-200 from Wye to Arlee.
US-12 from Lolo to where Graves Creek Road intersects is also reported as having black ice.
FLATHEAD LAKE-
Black ice is reported around the south side of Flathead Lake, US-93 is also reported as having black ice from about four miles south of Polson to just north of Jette.
From Jette to about Big Arm, US-93 is reported as slush/scattered slush, and from Big Arm to Elmo US-93 is reported as having black ice.
Starting east from Polson, MT-35 is reported as having black ice to Flathead Lake State Park.
GREAT FALLS-
In central Montana, I-15 south of Gary Cooper Bridge to Sieben is reported as having black ice.
MT-200 between Simms and where it intersects with US-287 is also reported as having black ice.
There is also black ice reported on US-89 between Vaughn and Fairfield.
Several incidents are reported across the state as well according to the DOJ Incident Report, 12 out of the 20 incidents being reported as of the writing of this article are no injury crashes.
Before you travel, you can check the MDT Travel Info map for the latest road conditions.