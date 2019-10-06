The nation came together to honor fallen firefighters. Some members of the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department are attending the 2019 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Maryland this weekend. The 38th national ceremony honors 119 firefighters from across the U.S., including 29 who died in the line of duty in 2018.
The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department shared some pictures to their Facebook Page. Chief Tom Martin was honored nationally today. They're also remembering David Anderson and Douglas Casson, who were both honored for their service in 2014.
Governor Bullock has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff today for the cause.