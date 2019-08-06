WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park officials say they're reviewing an incident that ended in a bear's death on Monday.
A Glacier Park release says on Aug. 5, rangers were trying to haze a black bear out of the Many Glacier campground. Rangers use yelling, clapping, bean bags and rubber projectile rounds to try to scare bears away without hurting them.
But on Monday, a rubber projectile accidentally pierced the bear's abdomen, inflicting a mortal wound, and rangers used a shotgun to put down the bear quickly.
The park says rangers often haze bears away from campgrounds to prevent conflict with humans. It says four bears have died in the last 15 years during hazing incidents.