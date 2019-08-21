WEST YELLOWSTONE - A new viral video shows a family in Yellowstone Park screaming as bison stampede around their car and break one of their windows.
The family tells media outlets that the stampede happened on Aug. 13.
From the description:
"Bruce Delle Chiaie, 50, was driving through Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, with his wife and three children on August 13 when a herd of bison rushed on to the road, stopping all traffic. One huge bison hit Bruce’s rental car with his horns, causing severe damage to it and the whole family to scream with terror."