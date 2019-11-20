BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fourth shooting in just eleven days. 

Early Wednesday morning police say a 27-year-old Billings woman was shot near 924 South 29th Street. 

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say there is no continued threat to the public. 

Neighbors reported hearing wheels screeching and multiple gunshots. 

The first shooting was November 9. There was also a shooting over the weekend and another early Monday morning. It does not appear the shootings are related. 

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you more as it is available. 

