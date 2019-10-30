MISSOULA - A high school principal is issuing a statement regarding a controversial letter about graduation rates.
The issue stems from a letter sent to Big Sky families on Oct. 21 discussing a recent rating of the school's success.
A federal law requires public high schools to track students' graduation rates and meet goals set for each racial group.
The Oct. 21 Big Sky letter said the school is on a targeted assistance list because white students are under-performing according to the Every Student Succeeds Act:
"Big Sky High is in our first year of Targeted School Improvement by the Office of Public Instruction because our white students had a graduation rate of 86%. The state has identified a goal of 88% graduation for white students in our state ESSA plan."
The letter did not discuss the achievement or graduation rate of non-white students at the school. It raised an online fervor among some parents who wanted to know why white students were singled out and the achievements of non-white students weren't acknowledged.
On Oct. 30, Principal Jennifer Courtney issued a note saying that it was not her intention to downplay the achievement of non-white students, writing:
"We are sorry that we did not call out these exemplary results of our other subgroups in the previous message. I am also sorry that I gave any of our families the impression that we are only concerned about the achievement of our white students."
She says Native American students at Big Sky are excelling, with the highest graduation rate for Native American students in the entire school district.
Read the entire apology note in full:
We are deeply sorry for the misunderstanding created by our recent state report card letter. We have sent you all a follow up letter via email and regular mail. Please be on the lookout for our clarifications. As we mentioned in our first letter, we are required by federal law, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), to track the achievement of all of our students and to track the achievement of key student sub groups. Per the federal ESSA law, we are required to report to the state, the federal government, and to our parents, which subgroup has placed us on the targeted assistance list. The state looks at all subgroups and expects growth for all. Our white students at Big Sky have not shown growth towards increasing graduation rates, while other students identified in other subgroups are showing growth towards the graduation goals set by the State.
I also want to identify the exemplary achievement of our other subgroups that have strived to meet and exceed the state’s expected graduation rates. In fact, Big Sky High School had the highest graduation rate of Native American students in the entire school district that school year. Native American students in the 2017-18 school year exceeded the district graduation rate by 7.2% and exceeded the state graduation rate by 8.6%.
We are sorry that we did not call out these exemplary results of our other subgroups in the previous message. I am also sorry that I gave any of our families the impression that we are only concerned about the achievement of our white students. That was not my intention and I apologize for the misunderstanding.
Jennifer Courtney
Big Sky Principal