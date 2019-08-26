Big Sky Bus Lines is once again coming up short on drivers this back to school season. That could mean potential delays for your child's ride to school during the first few months of the year.
'Help Wanted' signs have been posted across the city for months.
"If I had to say what kind of numbers we need, maybe 15 to 20 to fill all of our spots," says Barbie Stucker, General Manager of Big Sky Bus Lines.
Driver shortage has been an issue in the past, but with new ownership, Stucker says she's working to try and fill those empty driver seats as soon as possible.
"We have 67 routes, so depending on how many people have to field each route, if they're an a.m. driver or p.m. driver, we want to have at least 10 more drivers than we need, so 77 to 80 would be a great number."
Stucker says they've got a plan to make sure the beginning of the year runs smoothly.
"The first couple of weeks will be just a little bit tight for drivers, but after we get the first month under our belt, hopefully we'll have some more people in place and it'll be a little less stressful."
She says the shortage may cause some first day delays.
"We're hoping that people will be patient if they don't see the bus at the time it's supposed to be there. We'll either have a text message sent out from our district to let them know the bus is running late, or they can call to see where the bus is, we're gonna do the best we can to g t all the kids picked up. If we do our scheduling right we shouldn't have any late buses."
Right now there are 10 to 15 new drivers going through training, but the company is still looking for more. Anyone interested is being asked to apply. Anyone eligible must enjoy driving, kids, and be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.