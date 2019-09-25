BOZEMAN - A Belgrade man is jailed on a $50,000 bond after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Gallatin County Justice Court documents say Charles Corey, 46, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
He's accused of sexually assaulting the girl at a residence in Belgrade while watching TV on the couch with her. The girl told investigators that Corey physically restrained her from escaping during the assault.
The girl told her mother after the incident, and the girl's mother contacted a social worker with Child Protective Services, who notified police.
Belgrade Police say Corey spoke with detectives and denied touching the girl, but gave conflicting statements about what happened the night of the alleged incident.
If convicted, Corey could face a minimum of four years in prison to life.
A judge set Corey's bond at $50,000 in court on Wednesday morning. His next court date is slated for Oct. 11.
-Additional reporting by Bradley Warren