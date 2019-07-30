Being Bear Aware

Its berry season here in Montana, but we aren't the only creatures on the trails that love huckleberries.
Fish Wildlife and Parks Bear Expert James Jonkel says if you are going berry hunting this year you should keep an eye out for bears who might be doing the same thing.
Signs of a bear include fresh paw prints in the mud or dirt, snapping of twigs, rustling of bushes, or the low growl of a bear off in the distance.
"Just pay attention on the trails, some bears are so keyed into the berries that they will ignore you,” Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 2 Bear Manager James Jonkel said. “I have had at least two instances of hikers picking berries and they look down the path and there is a bear doing the same thing they were"
Jonkel said even if you are not going berry hunting it is always important for you to carry bear spray and other protective measures with you when out for a hike.