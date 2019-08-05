Beeskove Fire Grows to 340 Acres

The Beeskove fire grew to 340 acres Monday morning after windy conditions and warm temperatures the night before.
The Beeskove fire is burning in the Rattlesnake recreation area about five miles northeast of the main Rattlesnake trail head. The fire was first ignited by lightning on July 23. Fire officials say as of Monday morning the fire is zero percent contained.
Four hotshot and three type II crews are working to contain the fire under a full-suppression strategy.
The area where the fire is burning is "very remote," with difficult vegetation to operate in so crews cannot directly tackle this fire.
On Monday fire crews and an excavator are being used to construct an indirect line to help reduce fire fuels, which is essentially vegetation.
"Vegetation is managed using either hand crews or heavy equipment in order to reduce the depth or height of the available fuel so you can lessen the intensity of the fire," Beeskove Public Information Officer Kristen Baker-Dickerson said.
The rattlesnake recreation area remains closed for public safety, and to allow firefighters to operate in the space they need.
In addition to the rattlesnake recreation being closed, the main rattlesnake trail, trail head and parking area will be closed for road work until Tuesday, August 6. The main trial head and parking lot will reopen Wednesday, August 7.