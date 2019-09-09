With bow season opening this last weekend one hunter is sharing his story of a grizzly attack as a warning to other hunters.
Tom Sommer , was attacked two years ago by a bear while on a hunting trip
Sommer said he had been bow hunting in Montana for seven years before his attack and he had never seen a grizzly in person until that day.
Hunting elk, Sommer said his hunting buddy first saw the grizzly before the bear charged towards them.
Sommer fired a round into the bears side but the grizzly still came after him. Sommer was bit in the leg, the arm, and his head before his friend was able to use their bear spray to get it off him.
After being rushed to the hospital he was treated with stitches on his head, in his nose, and on his arm and leg.
Over 90 stitches later Sommer was still hospitalized for two days, but glad he lived to tell the tale.
“What would I do differently?” Sommer asked, “You know I would be more familiar with the bear spray, and my gun will be pulled a lot quicker next time too.”
