KALISPELL - A bat that had human contact tested positive for rabies this week, according to Flathead County health officials.
The Flathead City-County Health Department says they're noting an increase in the number of people interacting with bats and skunks, both of which can transmit rabies.
Not all bats and skunks carry rabies, and most are healthy, wild animals that will avoid human contact. But it's important for people to know the steps to take if they come into contact with a potentially rabid animal.
From the release:
. If a bat or skunk has had animal or human contact, FCCHD will cover the cost of the rabies testing. If a bat or skunk is not available for testing and a person or animal has been bitten, scratched or been in direct contact, it is considered a rabies exposure and the appropriate follow-up (including postexposure prophylaxis for humans) must be completed. Please note, bats are of special concern because a bat bite may not be noticeable. If a bat is found in an area where contact may have occurred but gone undetected, such as a bedroom with a sleeping adult or child, it should be tested for rabies.
“Unfortunately, this year we have investigated a lot of interactions in which the bats or skunks are unavailable for testing. In these cases, we have had to recommend postexposure prophylaxis. We urge residents to be cautious around bats and skunks. If you or your pet has had direct contact with the bat or skunk, please contact the Health Department to ensure proper handling and testing,” said Health Officer Hillary Hanson.
In order to ensure FCCHD can test a bat or a skunk for rabies the brain/head must be intact and must be refrigerated until sent for testing (do not freeze). Further instructions on how to safely capture a bat for testing are available on FCCHD’s website (flatheadhealth.org), under the Health Alerts section. Call the Flathead City-County Health Department- Community Health at 751-8110 to discuss potential rabies exposure and proper procedures.
Lastly, FCCHD reminds everyone of the following rabies prevention tips:
- Do not feed or handle wild animals, especially bats. Teach children never to touch wild animals or handle bats, even dead ones. Ask children to tell an adult if they see or find a bat.
- Vaccinate your dogs and cats against rabies. Cats are particularly susceptible to rabies exposure due to a higher risk of interaction with wild animals. All dogs and cats are required to have a current rabies certificate in Flathead County.
- Bat-proof your house. Place screens on all windows, doors and chimneys to prevent bats from entering. Prevent bats from roosting in attics or buildings by covering outside entry points. However, to avoid trapping any young bats who will die or try to make their way into your rooms, seal the openings permanently after August or in the fall after the bats have left for the season.
- Watch for abnormal wild animal behavior. Most wild animals avoid humans and seeing skunks and bats during the daytime is rare. If you see an animal acting strangely, leave it alone and contact law enforcement or animal control if you think it may pose a danger.