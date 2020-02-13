MISSOULA, Mont. - A man who is charged with accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 shooting death of a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Steve Bullock and the state of Montana.
Lloyd Barrus alleges he was arrested without a grand jury indictment, threatened with the death penalty and has been denied a speedy trial.
He is also seeking damages for the wrongful death of his son, Marshall Barrus, during a shootout with police after a pursuit.
Marshall Barrus is believed to have shot and killed Deputy Mason Moore.
Officials with the governor's office declined comment. The attorney general's office did not respond to requests for comment.