MISSOULA, Mont. - A man who is charged with accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 shooting death of a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Steve Bullock and the state of Montana.

Lloyd Barrus alleges he was arrested without a grand jury indictment, threatened with the death penalty and has been denied a speedy trial.

He is also seeking damages for the wrongful death of his son, Marshall Barrus, during a shootout with police after a pursuit.

Marshall Barrus is believed to have shot and killed Deputy Mason Moore.

Officials with the governor's office declined comment. The attorney general's office did not respond to requests for comment.

