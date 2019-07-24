BANNACK - A wildfire burning near a historic ghost town expanded to 151 acres.
A release says the state, BLM, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and local volunteer fire departments are responding to the Bannack Fire. It's one mile south of Bannack State Park, which includes a historic ghost town.
The July 24 update says firefighters are concerned about gusty winds coming in this week, although a few rain showers are expected.
A fire official said on Tuesday that the fire didn't pose an immediate threat to the historic state park structures, although that could change depending on fire activity.
The Bannack Fire was started by lightning.