BANNACK - A wildfire burning near a historic ghost town expanded to 151 acres this week but growth slowed as firefighters made progress.
The July 25 update says the fire is at 20 percent containment.
The state, BLM, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and local volunteer fire departments are responding to the Bannack Fire. It's one mile south of Bannack State Park, which includes a historic ghost town.
Bannack State Park, which is south of Butte, remains open.
A fire official said on Tuesday that the fire didn't pose an immediate threat to the historic state park structures, although that could change depending on fire activity.
The Bannack Fire was started by lightning.