MISSOULA - Missoula Police say a backfiring vehicle caused concern at the Walmart on Brooks Street Friday.
Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says they got a call at about 1:50 Friday afternoon reporting someone heard what they thought were three gunshots in the parking lot area.
Welsh said police responded and residents may have seen them with guns drawn in the parking lot. He said they were "prepared for anything" and were concerned about potential copycat attacks following the deadly weekend shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Welsh said officers were able to make contact with the owner of a mobile home who said his vehicle backfired several times when he pulled in around 1:50 p.m.
Police later cleared the scene.