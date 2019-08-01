LIBBY - Authorities say a toddler found dead in Montana is confirmed to be a missing Oregon boy whose parents were also found dead.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Aiden Salcido died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Searchers found his body at a campsite in the West Fisher Creek area on July 27.
Salcido's parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were found dead in a car on July 24 after a pursuit by officers in Flathead County.
Flathead County authorities say the parents' death is suspected to be a murder-suicide.
Janiak and Salcido were reported missing in Oregon on July 11 after Janiak failed to appear to begin serving a jail sentence for burglary.