Aiden Salcido

LIBBY - Authorities say a toddler found dead in Montana is confirmed to be a missing Oregon boy whose parents were also found dead.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Aiden Salcido died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Daniel_Salcido.png

Daniel Salcido

Searchers found his body at a campsite in the West Fisher Creek area on July 27.

Salcido's parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were found dead in a car on July 24 after a pursuit by officers in Flathead County. 

Hannah_Janiak.jpg

Hannah Salcido

Flathead County authorities say the parents' death is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Janiak and Salcido were reported missing in Oregon on July 11 after Janiak failed to appear to begin serving a jail sentence for burglary.  

