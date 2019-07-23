REXFORD - Nearly 30 children are now in the state's custody after being removed from a residential treatment ranch that's under investigation for "egregious" physical and psychological abuse.
A release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says it assisted in carrying out a court order to suspend the license for the Ranch For Kids.
A Lincoln County District Court judge ordered that children be removed from the ranch pending a full investigation of the allegations, which weren't detailed in the sheriff's press release.
Sheriff Darren Short told ABC FOX Montana that 27 children were removed from Ranch for Kids.
The children are now being cared for by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Short said the operation included 15 sheriff's deputies. He said ranch staff were initially confused but complied with authorities' orders.
Ranch for Kids' treatment program takes in adopted children with fetal alcohol and reactive attachment disorders. From the site's mission statement: "Our mission is to provide Christian respite care for "at risk" adoptees who are having trouble adjusting to their new homes in America."
The Missoulian reports that alleged abuse at Ranch for Kids including students being hit, prolonged isolation and food being withheld.
Ranch for Kids is one of several residential youth treatment programs in the state that has come under scrutiny following an investigation by the Missoulian. A state law passed after the investigation gave the DPHHS new authority to enforce rules at private treatment programs.
Story updated 4:13 PM with additional information from the sheriff's office.