KALISPELL - The Attorney General of the United States will visit Montana Friday to hear from state leaders about how the Meth epidemic is affecting The Treasure State.
William Barr is coming at the request of Sen. Steve Daines. The two will host a round table discussion with law enforcement officers from around the region.
Details are still being released, but Montana Right Now can report that the Attorney General will be in Kalispell Friday afternoon.
Barr took office in February of 2019 making him the 85th Attorney General of the United States. He also served as the 77th Attorney General under George H.W. Bush's administration.
The Montana Meth Project reports Meth is an epidemic in the state:
Senator Daines' office provided this list of people who plan to attend:
WHO:
Attorney General William Barr
U.S. Senator Steve Daines
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino
U.S. Marshall Rod Ostermiller
NW MT Drug Task Force Commander Logan Shawback
KPD Detective and NW MT Drug Task Force member Joey Bartholomew
Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell