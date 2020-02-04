Attorney General Tim Fox announces lawsuit against pharmaceutical industry

HELENA – Montana’s Attorney General has filed suit against two of the state’s leading opioid distributors.
The Attorney General’s Office says these two companies were sending way more opioids into Montana than anyone could use for legitimate pain management.
Tim Fox announced his suits on Monday against McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health Inc. His office says between the years of 2006 and 2014 these two companies sent enough opioids into Montana for every man, woman and child to have about 400, ten milligram pills. He says these companies are not operating within federal guidelines. Now he’s asking for them to pay.
“It's too early to tell whether we will be successful and just how much might be recovered if at all,” says Fox. “But ultimately that money would come back to Montana to assist in remedying the problems that these companies helped create.”
Fox says Monday’s lawsuit will detail how both companies failed to alert authorities of suspicious opioid prescription orders they shipped into Montana between 2006 and 2014.
