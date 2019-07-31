BOZEMAN - Montana State University says three men are at large after an attempted armed robbery in a campus dorm.
An MSU release says campus police responded at 1:26 AM Wednesday, July 31 to an incident in Gallatin Hall.
Several men were reportedly fighting over a black handgun in a hallway. The alleged assailant and two others fled out a back door.
Three men left Gallatin Hall in a red Dodge Ram pickup with a grill guard, last seen heading down Garfield Street toward 19th Avenue.
One commenter says dorm residents were evacuated from the building until about 6 AM.
Police say anyone with information on the men or this incident should contact campus police at 406-994-2121. Call 911 in case of an emergency.