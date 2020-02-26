BOZEMAN, Mont. - Only two months into the new year, and already a troubling trend popping up in some of the Treasure State's most treasured animals. Raptor officials are warning about the dangers of lead ammunition and fishing products after yet another eagle tested positive for the chemical.
GOEA 13-20, a golden eagle, is the most recent victim of lead poisoning that the Bozeman nonprofit Montana Raptor Conservation Center has taken under their wing. He was brought in from Sheridan last week.
Jordan Spyke, Montana Raptor Conservation Center's Director of Operations and Development, has seen it all when it comes to raptors.
"They come in with different injuries or they come in with acute lead poisoning," he says. "So, we test all eagles' blood that come through and almost every eagle we see has lead poisoning."
So far this year, six raptors have been brought into the center, with all six testing positive for the neuro-toxin. Three have died, one was released, and two remain in care.
Most are exposed to lead after feeding on carcasses of animals killed by lead shot or gear.
"All the lead that the raptors that are ingesting are human-introduced into the environment," explains Spyke.
"Raptors are an indicator species, so when they're going downhill and their numbers are - you know - declining, that means there's something wrong in our environment," says MRCC volunteer Carol O'Neil.
Lead robs the body of calcium and iron, affecting the raptor's bones and brain, and even making them passive and emaciated. It can end up killing them.
Recovery, though, isn't cheap. The treatment alone varies from $150-$200 per raptor depending how high their lead levels are. Injections are life-saving... Without them, the lead will stay in the eagle's system, poisoning them for the rest of their lives.
It's an issue that brings out a lot of emotion in the conservation community.
"And these poor people, they have to make that decision," says O'Neil about her coworkers. "They have to make that decision to euthanize, and why put them through that if we don't have to?"
But some sporting and outdoor organizations have spoken out against a proposed ban. They say there is not enough research to suggest a lead ban would help the environment and that a switch to non-toxic steel shot could discourage hunting and hunting tourism.