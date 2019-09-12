ASUM Childcare open and at full capacity after asbestos shutdown

MISSOULA- After shutting its doors last school year due to high levels of asbestos, McGill Hall is now asbestos free, and re-open.
However, the shutdown last year didn't just affect students and staff, it affected the University's youngsters as well.
The University’s ASUM Childcare was also located in McGill Hall, which had to shut down when the building did last February. But after extensive renovation, and asbestos removal, the childcare for infants through preschoolers is now open with brand new furniture, toys, and supplies.
UM executives say having the childcare back open makes life much easier on the students and staff with young families.
"We're just thrilled to be able to continue to offer childcare for our students and staff that use this service and excited to be back into McGill Hall, it's very convenient on the mountain campus for most of our students and families that are enrolled in the program,” Director of Communications, Paula Short said.
The ASUM Childcare is currently at full capacity of 74 kiddos, with more on the wait list.