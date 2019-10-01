ANACONDA- A 46-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after crashing a motorcycle into a creek near Opportunity.
At 1:42 AM a resident called police saying the man took off on a motorcycle and crashed after missing a corner in the area of White Street in Opportunity.
The victim's motorcycle traveled through the woods and landed in a creek. Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell says the man suffered head trauma and was dead when police arrived.
The county coroner and ambulance were both called to the scene.
The man has not been identified but Chief Barkell says he does not believe the man is from Anaconda.
Chief Barkell says speed is possibly a factor and the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.