Alzheimer's Association to host educational talks in Belgrade

BELGRADE- The Alzheimer's Association is partnering with the Belgrade Community Library to provide educational information about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
These events are free and are aimed at providing support for families going through the process of Alzheimer's.
Conversations and presentations will go over changes in behavior, living with dementia, learning to decode messages and how to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss with family.
The first presentation will take place Tuesday, March 10 from 12- 1:30 p.m. that will focus on Effective Communication Strategies and the second presentation will take place Tuesday, April 14 from 12- 1:30 p.m. and that will focus on Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning
The Alzheimer’s Association provides a 24/7 helpline that is free of charge that number is 1-800-272-3900.
You can learn more about The Alzheimer’s Association by following this link.