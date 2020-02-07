ALBERTON - At least one Montana town has entered the competition to be featured on HGTV's Home Town Takeover.
People in Alberton made a video and submitted it to the network this week.
In a series slated to air in 2021, hosts Ben and Erin Napier will make over an entire town.
People in Alberton say their town is full of history but in need of some refreshing.
When the railroad left, the town struggled to find a new identity. They say an influx of new, young families is breathing new life into the community just 30 minutes west of Missoula.
They'd like a little help from HGTV to bring the historic town into the future.
Entries for the new series closed this week. If your town entered-- we'd like to hear about.