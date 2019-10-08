Snow is already falling in parts of the state and the National Weather Service is saying the heaviest snowfall expected to be over the northern Rocky Mountain Front and portions of Central/Southwest Montana.
Six inches or more of snow is probable around many areas, NWS warning that people outdoors will likely experience temperatures in the low 20’s during the day and single digits and teens overnight.
NorthWestern Energy is asking everyone to help them quickly resolve issues by reporting outages and damaged and downed power lines over the phone at 888-467-2669 or on their website here.
NorthWestern Energy also gave some tips to keep you and your family safe and warm during winter storms:
- NorthWestern Energy reminds customers to make sure natural gas meters, as well as furnace and appliance vents, are free from snow and ice. Blocked vents could result in a loss of heat or buildup of deadly carbon monoxide in homes and other structures. Some furnace vents may be located on roofs.
- Non-electric, unvented space heaters can be a hazard. Use them only in well-ventilated areas.
- If you use an electric generator, plug appliances directly into it. Never plug a generator directly into your home's electrical wiring.
- Disconnect or turn off appliances you were using when the power went off. Leave one light on to tell you when service is restored.
- Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36 to 48 hours if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep 24 hours.
- Stock up on non-perishable foods, heating fuel and medications.
- Fill your bathtub and spare containers with water in case your electric water pump or the local water system goes out.
- Have a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and fresh batteries handy.
- Prepare older family members, friends or neighbors who live alone for the weather.
- Safety starts with you, don’t take the risk of going into bad weather.
- NorthWestern Energy posts updates on outages on Facebook and Twitter, (@NWEinfo), and on the NorthWestern Energy Outage Map, http://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety/outage-mapping, where you can sign up for text updates on an outage.
- Use a flashlight. Avoid candles because of the fire risk.
- Never use wet or damp electrical items