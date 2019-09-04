CARDWELL - Fire officials say a van fire on I-90 spread into a 200-acre wildfire on Wednesday afternoon.
Drivers on the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Cardwell are restricted to single-lane traffic due to fire, smoke and low visibility. Firefighters and state officials are on the scene.
A fire official with the state DNRC said the fire has quickly spread to 200 acres.
Scanner chatter also indicates that sparks from a combine started a fire in a wheat field near Amsterdam. Multiple agencies are responding.
We're sending a reporter to learn more.