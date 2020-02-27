Afternoon fight blocks traffic and sends one to the hospital

BOZEMAN- An incident at around 3:43 p.m. in Bozeman on Wednesday set one to the hospital.
A fight broke out between two transients on a bus, one was intoxicated.
One of the two transients was more combative than the other, this according to Sergeant Klundt with the Bozeman Police Department.
At one point one individual asked to get off the next stop when he was followed. A fight broke out onto the roadway which blocked traffic.
One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, Bozeman Police responded and charged one man with assault.