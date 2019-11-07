HELENA - Two new cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping were reported by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) in Montana.
According to DPHHS, Montana now has seven cases of illnesses associated with vaping, with one resulting in death. The two most recent cases both came out of Cascade County where the two individuals are recovering. One involves a teenager and the other involves a young adult in their 20s.
DPHHS urges all populations to avoid e-cigarette use, especially adolescents, young adults, those who are pregnant, and those who do not currently use tobacco.
DPHHS is working alongside public health agencies as the national vaping epidemic persists. A list of cases will be updated every Friday, here.
Anyone experiencing respiratory problems related to vaping should contact health professionals immediately.