Addicted and Pregnant: One mother shares story of delivery baby while on opioids

It's a largely hidden epidemic that's affecting our tiniest Montanans-- opioids. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an infant is born every 25 minutes in the United States with withdrawal symptoms due to being exposed to opioids before birth. Medical professionals at Missoula's Community Medical Center say that when pregnant women use opioids, their babies are more likely to be delivered pre-term, have low birth weights or be stillborn.

After birth, many even experience Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS. symptoms include inconsolable crying, troubles feeding and even seizures. And experts say that pregnant women with Substance Use Disorders, or SUD, come from all walks of life.

Dr. Bonnie Stephens said, "This is not a disease of just meth or delinquency. This is a disease of professional people. This is a disease of soccer moms. This is a disease of your neighbor."

Two Missoula hospitals are joining forces to pioneer a program in Montana to improve care for pregnant women addicted to drugs and to reduce the stigma that prevents these women from seeking help. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall reveals one mother's journey to deliver her son, knowing he could be addicted to drugs.

Nicala Casas cries describing the premature birth of her son, Baby Benjamin, in January.

"I was 34 weeks and 4 days."

He was born more than a month before his due date and born addicted to drugs. Nicala has been using opioids for years, doctor prescribed opioids. While living with her husband and two children at home, she suffered a foot injury. She underwent surgery to correct the problem and was prescribed hydrocodone to alleviate the pain.

"It got to the point where my body needed more," Nicala Casas says, "So I was buying them off the streets and convinced myself that it was okay."

Okay, until she found out she was pregnant.

"I was scared" she cried. "I already thought i was done having babies. And I was like, 'oh, no! now I'm gonna have another baby.' And then I'm okay with it. You know, that's God's plan. But then I thought that i was on medication. 'And is he going to be messed up? Am I going to have issues?' "

I hear Nicala's story while sitting in a new mother's suite at Missoula's Community Medical Center, a room similar to where she spent her first days with Baby Benjamin. But CMC was not her first choice for receiving prenatal medical care.

"They all looked at me kind of funny, because you're pregnant and everybody's kinda there for the same drug."

"The reason they feel judged all the time is because they are judged all the time," Dr. Brad Holbrook added.

Four months into her pregnancy, Nicala began working with a team of medical professionals at CMC. Together, they switched her to an opioid that has a lower risk to the unborn baby but still prevents mom from pain and cravings. It's a solution Dr. Holbrook says is much safer than trying to get mom off opioids during her pregnancy.

The Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist at CMC said, "I've never met a pregnant woman who didn't want to get clean. They all want to get off of drugs and do the best thing for their baby, but this addiction has this hold on them."

Dr. Holbrook says that cycling on and off meds is actually much riskier for the baby than staying on a lower dose of approved opioids and being closely monitored by doctors. He and his partners say that Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) combined with counseling can lead to lasting recovery for both mom and baby.

"We recognize that narcotic addiction is a disease. It's not a character flaw." said Dr. Bonnie Stephens, a neonatologist at CMC. "So treating those families and people that have that medical problem like they have a medical problem."

Maternal Mental Health Counselor Janie Quilici followed, "Our goal is to make sure that everything is place, so that they can take that baby home."

Together, they want to raise awareness that women with substance use disorders can get confidential, safe treatment. It was a relief for Nicala, but something that was hard for her to realize. After each weekly pre-natal appointment, she often found herself crying alone in her car.

"Cuz I didn't want to cry inside and let them all know that I was scared."

After delivering Baby Benjamin, she became even more scared when seeing him attached to tubes and monitors.

"It almost makes you feel like you're farther away, crying, just because he's hooked up to a bunch of stuff, crying, and you just can't pick him up when you want to."

Soon, her doctors and nurses encouraged her to have that intimate contact with her son.

"I stayed with him the entire time. I didn't ever leave him and we stayed skin to skin a lot."

And the few-pound fighter did not show any signs of drug withdrawal. Today, as you can see from her smile, Nicala and Baby Benjamin are both healthy.

In our continued series 'Addicted and Pregnant,' we hear more from the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the epidemic, who are committed to making sure mom and baby are both healthy, safe and connected. We take an in-depth look at their multi-faceted approach to treating mothers, who are addicted and babies, who are born with withdrawal symptoms. They also explain to us how this 'common sense' treatment model will help the alleviate the pressure of the already-overcrowded foster care system in Montana.

