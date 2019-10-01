MISSOULA -- "Drug use during pregnancy is a serious public health problem in Montana"
That, according to the Montana Healthcare Foundation. They found, two-thirds of children in Montana's Foster Care system were removed from their parents home because of drug use.
Missoula's St. Patrick's Hospital and Community Medical Center, using grant funding from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, are working together to improve treatment for pregnant women with substance use disorders, or SUD.
The overall goal? To keep babies with their moms. Because it all goes back to that special, one in a million bond.
"What do you need to do to function as a baby? You need to be able to eat, you need to be able to sleep, and you need to be able to not cry and cry all day long so you can do the other two things. So you need to be able to be consoled." says Dr. Bonnie Stephens of Community Medical Center.
It's those three basic functions of being a baby that has led to a "common sense" change in care for babies being born with "Neo-natal Abstinence Syndrome", or NAS.
The program is called "Eat, Sleep, and Console", and according to doctors at Community Medical Center, it's a "no-brainer" program that helps build that important bond between an addicted mother and her baby.
"My biggest reaction is, oh, that makes a lot of sense, you know. It's funny that for years and years and years, we'd take away and kind of put them in a corner of the NICU and try not to, you know, poke 'em or woke them up. Let them sleep it off essentially and keep moms away from them. It just doesn't really make sense if you think about it." says Dr. Bradly Holbrook of Community Medical Center.
"When you walk into a room, and you say, I need to bring you baby elsewhere, away from you, it feels like someone is taking away your child." says Dr. Stephens.
"So that was not the intent, but that is the way it played out."
Instead of taking baby away from mom and putting them isolated in the NICU, the baby stays with mom. And the nurses and doctors perform sometimes hourly checking on the budding new relationship.
"The infant must be able to eat at least one ounce of their bottle feeding or breast feeding, they need to be able to sleep at least one hour after a feeding, and they need to be able to be consoled in ten minutes." says Lara Porrini, a registered nurse at Community Medical Center.
"If they don't meet this criteria, that's when we start to talk about giving them a little bit of morphine to help with those withdrawal systems. It's keeping babies out of the NICU more."
Also changing is the way that these addicted mothers are being cared for. To put an end to the drug withdrawl cycle, they prescribe mothers a safer opioid alternative that will help the control their cravings, all while being better for baby.
"The best thing would be to wave a magic wand and get her cravings to stop." says Dr. Holbrook. "But the relapse rates are so high that it's not worth it and then we have this use-withdrawal, use-withdrawal cycle that's really bad for babies. And so for that reason, the best thing to do is get them stable and not ween them off."
Doctors and nurses also find that the program allows for more hands-on care for individual families, which means they become teachers, helping not only mom, but the entire family learn more important skills they will need once they leave the hospital, together.
"They can spend more time with these families to help with techniques and ideas of how to help their baby console, and knowing that their baby might be more jittery, a little bit more irritable." Porrini says. "Things like swaddling, rocking, swaying, so we give them all those techniques so they can go home and be successful as well."
The "Eat, Sleep, Console" program is still in it's infancy, much like the little ones that it helps treat. So there is not a lot of data yet on it's effectiveness. But in the one year since the program was implemented in both Missoula hospitals, the results - at least anecdotally, have been extremely positive.
"The biggest message is that other people might judge you, but we're not going to." Dr. Holbrook says. "We're going to do the best that we can for you and your baby. And we're going to do everything that we can so that you can take that baby home and to help you to be ready to take that baby home."
That multi-system approach to treating both mom and baby goes beyond just helping the family; it improves the overall health of our community.
In our continued series 'Addicted and Pregnant,' we hear more from the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the epidemic, who are committed to making sure mom and baby are both healthy, safe and connected. We take an in-depth look at their multi-faceted approach to treating mothers, who are addicted and babies, who are born with withdrawal symptoms. They also explain to us how this 'common sense' treatment model will help the alleviate the pressure of the already-overcrowded foster care system in Montana.
