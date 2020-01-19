BOZEMAN, Mont. - A series of workshops preparing local crews for upcoming film projects, TV shows, and national commercials coming to Montana took place this weekend in Bozeman.
Montana was a hit for filmmakers in the 1990s, with films like "A River Runs Through It" opening up the Big Sky State to the world. But after film incentives - which give filmmakers a “rebate” of sorts after they finish filming in the state - stopped in 2015, those projects moved elsewhere.
A modest set of fresh Montana film incentives were put back in place last year. They’re catching the eyes of location scouts, and Montana is preparing for a wave of projects to head into the Treasure State over the next few years.
Now, a team of professionals, organized by JP Gabriel of Filmlites Montana, is training the next generation on what to expect from the film industry.
Gabriel and Erik Brown - a 1st Assistant Camera professional based in Helena who has worked on 80 films, including the newest "Star Wars" installment - led a workshop on Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman. The free classes focused on teaching people with existing talents in photography, electrical work and more how to translate those skills into work in film.
“I hope that we’re on the verge of a lot more film work in Montana thanks to the newly-passed tax incentives, and I have a vested interest in making sure there’s people out there who are capable and competent and trained to some degree," said Brown on Sunday.
The hands-on training focused on the ins-and-outs of work for film grips, electricians, and camera assistants.
“I’m just trying to put forth the knowledge that I’ve had from 30 years of doing this," said Stefan Tarzan, a 1st Assistant Camera professional and another instructor at the workshop.
Sam Harrison, a video assistant, grew up in Montana and considers it his home. Although he's spent 25 years in the film industry, Harrison hopes to eventually make Montana his base for work. He's seen firsthand how tax incentives can be the one thing bringing work into the state.
“I used to come home every summer in the 90s and there was something going on, I could get hired onto it," says Harrison. "When Canada and incentives happened, productions just kept going north, because they have an exchange rate that's favorable, they have good incentives, good stages, good crews. And so, that works against Montana."
The incentives encourage filmmakers to hire Montanans and support the state’s universities, among other things. Crystal Rowell, a Bozeman-based student filmmaker and photographer, was one of the students at Sunday's workshop.
“I think there’s a lot of amazing, capable filmmakers in Montana who have a chance to stay home and still make amazing films," says Rowell. "They don’t have to fly out to Los Angeles or New York just to have their shot."
“With these bigger productions coming in, this is an opportunity to show off more of our local talent," agrees Great Falls-based student filmmaker and shooter, Ryan Soria.
Without tax incentives, studios often choose to shoot their projects, even ones set in Montana, out of state. Famously, the majority of “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner, set around the first national park, is filmed in tax-incentive haven Utah.
“I think that Montana could become a state like Utah, and shoot that much, absolutely," says Jamie Stevens, a 1st Assistant Camera professional based in Livingston. "But it’s gonna take more infrastructure and it’s gonna take some other aid, I’m sure.”
Someone has to do all of the jobs on a film set, so it’s just a matter of if that person need to be flown in from out of the state or plucked from Montana's own film community. The group of film professionals teaching Bozeman's film workshops are trying to make sure it’s the latter.
“Every time I’ve done a class like this, I always forget – you know, I’m trying to remember what I’m going to say that’s going to be useful, and then I realize almost everything is new knowledge to them," says professional camera assistant Stefan Tarzan.