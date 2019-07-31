SEELEY LAKE - A road to a trailhead leading into the Bob Marshall Wilderness is reopened after landslides covered it in debris last week.
Lolo National Forest officials say Dunham Creek Road is now open. The road passes through an area that's prone to erosion since the 2017 Rice Ridge fires.
From the Forest Service:
SEELEY LAKE, MT- Quick work by Forest Service personnel and contractors from Bull Creek Forestry has cleared the Dunham Creek Road from recent debris flows caused by a surge of precipitation last week. The road, although bumpy in some areas, is now passable. The Dunham Creek road passes through the 2017 Rice Ridge burned area and is a popular access route to the Lodgepole Creek Trailhead and Bob Marshall Wilderness.
Last week, after a microburst of precipitation, the road was impacted in three places by debris flows of mud, rock, and trees that trapped members of the public at the Lodgepole Creek Trailhead. Debris flows and mud marks were up to fifteen feet in some slide locations. No one was hurt, and the District was notified of the situation via satellite phone by the trapped party. The District mobilized a crew promptly, and the road was cleared within a day to get the trapped people out. Contractors continued to work on the road through late last week and early this week to remove debris, unplug and install a culvert to allow for water movement, along with additional cleanup of the road.
This was a natural debris flow event following the 2017 Rice Ridge Fire. Burned areas with moderate-high severity burned soils are susceptible to debris movement and saturation due to dead trees, lack of vegetation and unstable slopes.
“We would like to commend the folks who called in via satellite phone and remained calm and patient as we worked quickly to address the issue,” said Quinn Carver, Seeley Lake District Ranger. “This is a good reminder to all who travel in the backcountry, especially through burned areas, to know before you go, have extra food, water, shelter and a means of communication for unpredictable situations.”