2020 democratic debate

From ABC News: "The 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News and Univision -- the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20."

Gov. Steve Bullock did not qualify for this debate tonight.

Debate livestream schedule:

5:00 - 6:00 PM PT MST

ABC News Live (ABC News’ 24-hour digital news channel) preview coverage of the debate

6:00 - 9:00 PM MST

ABC News Television Network broadcast coverage of the debate (the same program that will air on the ABC Television Network)

9:00 - 10 PM MST

ABC News Live (ABC News’ 24-hour digital news channel) coverage of the aftermath of the debate

Tags

News For You