From ABC News: "The 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News and Univision -- the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20."
Gov. Steve Bullock did not qualify for this debate tonight.
Debate livestream schedule:
5:00 - 6:00 PM PT MST
ABC News Live (ABC News’ 24-hour digital news channel) preview coverage of the debate
6:00 - 9:00 PM MST
ABC News Television Network broadcast coverage of the debate (the same program that will air on the ABC Television Network)
9:00 - 10 PM MST
ABC News Live (ABC News’ 24-hour digital news channel) coverage of the aftermath of the debate