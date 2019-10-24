Lights! Camera! Action!
ABC FOX Montana was proud to help provide our studio for scenes in an up and coming independent movie.
The film? "Cowboys."
The filmmaker? Writer/director Anna Kerrigan.
Kerrigan is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker.
She had a family friend with property near Flathead Lake, where she spent many summers and fell in love with the state.
She knew that she always wanted to write a movie that was based in Montana and filmed in Montana; thus, "Cowboys" was born.
She even received help from the Montana Film Commission to achieve her production goal.
"They gave us a pretty hefty grant and that's the 'Big Sky Grant,' said Filmmaker Anna Kerrigan. "The deal with the grant is essentially that they're giving you money, a sizable amount of money, and that money is earmarked to be spent in Montana and support local businesses and local hires and stuff like that."
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall was able to help with the production as she was cast as the "anchor woman."
She auditioned at Rocky Mountain Entertainment Agency in Polson back in August and found out she received the role a week later.
They recently filmed the scenes in the ABC FOX Montana studio with the help of production gurus Blake Dufner and Joe Lesar.
Be sure to stay tuned as we continue to reveal in the coming weeks more about the cast, the filming and the plot of the movie "Cowboys."