BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a dog and litter of small puppies seen in the forest.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a man reported seeing a small terrier-mix type of dog and four small puppies near the Little Bear Cabin in Custer-Gallatin National Forest.
He couldn't catch them, but authorities are hoping someone can find them.
A photo of the area shows the white dog far off in the distance.
From the sheriff's office:
Yesterday a man called to report an abandoned dog and puppies on a Forest Service trail up Little Bear, at the far end of the trail that splits off from the trail to the cabin. The dog is small, white and brown (appears to be a terrier), and has four small puppies. She is wearing a collar with a tag. The man was unable to catch the dogs or puppies. The owner may have been driving a muddy, black side-by-side UTV. If you have any information on the dog or its owner, please call 582-2100.