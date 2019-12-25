LIVINGSTON, Mont. - From his three months spent wandering Yellowstone, to his dramatic rescue from the park last year and his journey back to health, we've been following the story of Lewis the Llama for months. And now, he has a special holiday message.
"[We're] here on Christmas... and he wants to say that Christmas is the season of love," says Lewis' owner and the owner of Yellowstone Llamas, Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay.
Huelsmeyer-Sinay knows a lot about love: she's put tons of it into Lewis since she rescued him from Yellowstone's wilderness.
“Lewis was abandoned," she explains," but he was found. He found love. He found a home.”
The pair have been through a lot in 2019. Lewis started out the year living in pain, thanks to an infected tooth and a hole in his jaw.
Huelsmeyer-Sinay, who also co-owns and co-operates Yellowstone Safari Company, spent months fundraising to get the nearly $5,000 needed for Lewis' specialty surgery in Colorado. The entire surgery was paid for by GoFundMe donors.
“He found compassionate people trying to help him get better," Huelsmeyer-Sinay says, smiling.
Now, Lewis is healing from the procedure that took three infected teeth out of his mouth.
“I have learned throughout the year that you can restore an animal, you can restore his trust in people," explains Huelsmeyer-Sinay. "He was pretty much lost and lonely for a long time. He was in pain for a long time, but he is really happy now.”
And he's already making new friends, with neighbors Sabra, Azure, and Dravyn Wilton.
“It’s really nice to be around him. He’s really nice and sweet," says Sabra.
The three siblings are learning how to take care of Lewis and his 14 siblings that Huelsmeyer-Sinay owns and cares for.
Says Dravyn: “If you’re being nice and treating them how they would like to be treated, then they’ll treat you the same way back.”
Huelsmeyer-Sinay is excited about getting Lewis back on the trails, where he'll be packing trips into the park for the first time in two years starting this coming summer.
“He’s ready to trust again and he’s looking forward to hike the trails with many, many people, visitors," she says.