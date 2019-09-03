WHITE SULPHR SPRINGS- There was a bear in White Sulphur Springs according to Meagher County Sheriff's Facebook page.
Deputies and Fish Wildlife and Parks were called in to remove the bear and an update at 2:55 P.M. says the bear was successfully removed.
Students attending White Sulphur Springs High School in White Sulphur Springs were not allowed to leave on foot, and someone was required to pick them up for their own safety.
Meagher County Sheriff says it’s not the same bear as last week, and they are reminding people to know your surroundings and to be bear aware.