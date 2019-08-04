A woman who spent her summer giving tours at Missoula's Smokejumper Visitor Center is among the dead after a mass shooting in Dayton.
The Washington Post is reporting Megan Betts, 22, is one of the victims. The Post is also reporting Betts's brother is implicated in the shooting.
Megan Betts's Facebook profile says she is studying biology at Wright State University and most recently worked at Missoula's Smoke Jumper Visitor Center as a tour guide.
Nine people were killed in the shooting at a Dayton, Ohio, night club Sunday morning.
This shooting came just hours after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, left 20 people dead.